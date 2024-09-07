Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
Japan: Koizumi Shinjirō announces his candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party presidency
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
September 7, 2024_ Koizumi Shinjirō, former Japanese environment minister, has officially announced his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election, which will be held on September 27, 2024. At a press conference, he highlighted key issues such as revising dismissal regulations and promoting the 'separate marital surname'. Despite criticism over the lack of concrete policies, Koizumi stressed the importance of unrestricted reform. The news was reported by news.tv-asahi.co.jp. The election will feature six candidates, with two more set to announce their candidacies in the coming days.

