Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Koizumi wins party primary with strong parliamentary support

September 21, 2024_ Candidate Koizumi took first place in the party primaries, garnering widespread support from members of parliament. His policies...

Japan: Koizumi wins party primary with strong parliamentary support
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ Candidate Koizumi took first place in the party primaries, garnering widespread support from members of parliament. His policies and leadership style were well received, contributing to his victory. Second place went to Hayashi, who received significant but less support. The competition between the two candidates reflects the internal dynamics of the party and expectations for the future. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The primaries are a crucial step in determining the future leader of the party, influencing Japanese national politics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his istidina party his policies
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza