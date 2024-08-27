Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Japan: Kono Taro announces candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party leadership

Japan: Kono Taro announces candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party leadership
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ Kono Taro, Japan's current Minister of Digitalization, officially announced his intention to run for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at a press conference held in Parliament. Kono stressed the importance of addressing issues related to undeclared political funds and proposed returning the unreported amounts as a first step to restore confidence in the party. He also discussed the need to diversify energy sources, including nuclear power, to meet Japan's rising energy demand. The news was reported by tokyo-np.co.jp. Kono Taro is a prominent politician and influential figure in the LDP, known for his progressive stances on digital and environmental issues.

in Evidenza