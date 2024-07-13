Japan: Kyoto and Florence collaborate for UNESCO recognition

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ With the increase in foreign tourists in Kyoto, Nishiki Market is facing overcrowding and waste problems. To counter these problems, measures such as educational quizzes and paid waste disposal tests have been introduced, but with limited success. Recently, Nishiki Market started a collaboration with markets in Florence, Italy, to obtain recognition as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Site. This initiative aims to enhance the market and improve tourism management. Mainichi.jp reports it. The collaboration with Florence represents an important step to address the challenges of tourism and promote local culture.

