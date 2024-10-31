Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Kyoto Chef Brings Japanese Cuisine to Italy with Special Event
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ Japanese restaurant "Kyoto Chō" recently participated in a culinary event at the University of Food Sciences in Pollenzo, Piedmont, where it presented Japanese dishes using local ingredients. This project, part of a larger initiative to promote Japanese sake culture, involved world-renowned chefs, including Massimo Bottura, known for his restaurant "Osteria Francescana". The Kyoto Chō team, led by chef Kunio Tokuoka, worked closely with local producers to create a menu that combines Japanese and Italian culinary traditions. The event generated great interest among students and attendees, demonstrating the appreciation for Japanese cuisine in Italy, as reported by fujingaho.jp. This cultural exchange represents a unique opportunity to strengthen gastronomic ties between Japan and Italy.

in Evidenza