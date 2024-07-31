Japan: Kyoto Veneto presents matcha cheesecake at a summer event

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
July 31, 2024_ Kyoto Veneto, a brand that combines Japanese and Italian tradition, announces a limited sale of its famous matcha cheesecake from...

31 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ Kyoto Veneto, a brand that combines Japanese and Italian tradition, announces a limited sale of its famous matcha cheesecake from August 1 to 11, 2024 at Shapo Ichikawa Mall. This dessert, made with 40% matcha from Uji from Kyoto, features a mix of cooked cheesecake and cheese mousse, offering a refined and unique tasting experience. In addition, the brand will also present the new summer product 'Warabi-cha', a dessert that combines matcha and Italian cheeses such as mascarpone and camembert. The news was reported by bunshun.jp, highlighting the interesting fusion of culinary cultures between Japan and Italy. Kyoto Veneto presents itself as a bridge between culinary traditions, celebrating the art and culture of both nations.

in Evidenza