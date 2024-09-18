Japan: Land prices rise across the country for the third consecutive year

September 17, 2024_ The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced that land prices increased by an average of 1.4% year-on-year, marking the third consecutive year of growth. Both urban and rural areas are showing an upward trend, with areas outside of Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka seeing price increases for the first time in 32 years. The recovery of the real estate market, after the stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is evident, with demand for housing in major cities continuing to grow. Okinawa saw the highest increase in residential prices, up 29%, highlighting interest in tourist destinations. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This upward trend in land prices reflects a broader economic recovery and renewed interest in property in Japan.