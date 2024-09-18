Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Land prices rise across the country for the third consecutive year

September 17, 2024_ The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced that land prices increased by an average of 1.4% year-on-year, marking the...

Japan: Land prices rise across the country for the third consecutive year
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced that land prices increased by an average of 1.4% year-on-year, marking the third consecutive year of growth. Both urban and rural areas are showing an upward trend, with areas outside of Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka seeing price increases for the first time in 32 years. The recovery of the real estate market, after the stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is evident, with demand for housing in major cities continuing to grow. Okinawa saw the highest increase in residential prices, up 29%, highlighting interest in tourist destinations. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This upward trend in land prices reflects a broader economic recovery and renewed interest in property in Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
land prices land prices reflects reflects a broader economic recovery
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza