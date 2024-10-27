Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Last day of campaigning before House of Representatives elections

Japan: Last day of campaigning before House of Representatives elections
27 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ Today marks the end of campaigning in Japan ahead of tomorrow's House of Representatives election. The main topics of discussion include political reforms in response to a ruling party slush fund scandal and economic policies to address rising prices. There are 465 seats up for grabs, with four candidates competing for a majority of the 233 seats currently held by the ruling party. As of October 20, 467,000 people have already cast early votes, a 17.6 percent decrease from the previous election, 毎日新聞 reported. The election is crucial to Japan's political future, amid growing public dissatisfaction with economic management.

