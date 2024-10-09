Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Law Passed to Compensate Victims of Forced Sterilization

October 8, 2024_ On October 8, 2024, the Japanese parliament unanimously passed a law to compensate victims of forced sterilization under the Race...

Japan: Law Passed to Compensate Victims of Forced Sterilization
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 8, 2024_ On October 8, 2024, the Japanese parliament unanimously passed a law to compensate victims of forced sterilization under the Race Protection Act. The law provides compensation of 15 million yen for direct victims and 5 million yen for spouses, as well as a 2 million yen compensation for victims of forced abortions. This follows a Supreme Court ruling in July that declared provisions of the previous law unconstitutional, finding the government liable. The law will take effect three months after its publication, 毎日新聞 reported. This move represents a significant step toward justice for victims of eugenics practices in Japan, an issue that has sparked widespread public debate and calls for recognition of human rights.

