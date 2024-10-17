Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party aims to maintain majority alone

October 17, 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan is working to maintain its majority in the upcoming elections, aiming for a result that...

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party aims to maintain majority alone
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan is working to maintain its majority in the upcoming elections, aiming for a result that allows it to govern without alliances. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) is trying to increase its number of seats to strengthen its position. Both parties are intensifying their campaigns ahead of the elections, with strategies aimed at mobilizing voters. The race is expected to be tight, with economic and social issues at the center of political debate, 毎日新聞 reports. The elections will take place amid growing attention to domestic politics and the global challenges facing Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
global challenges facing Japan The race is working Giappone
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza