Japan: Liberal Democratic Party aims to maintain majority alone

October 17, 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan is working to maintain its majority in the upcoming elections, aiming for a result that allows it to govern without alliances. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) is trying to increase its number of seats to strengthen its position. Both parties are intensifying their campaigns ahead of the elections, with strategies aimed at mobilizing voters. The race is expected to be tight, with economic and social issues at the center of political debate, 毎日新聞 reports. The elections will take place amid growing attention to domestic politics and the global challenges facing Japan.