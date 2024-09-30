Japan: Liberal Democratic Party leader announces next election dates

September 30, 2024_ Shigeru Ishiba, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, announced that the next House of Representatives election will be held from October 15 to 27, 2024. Ishiba, who will take office as Prime Minister on October 1, plans to dissolve the House on October 9 to ensure a timely election. This strategy is aimed at taking advantage of the new government's high approval rating and ensuring sufficient time to prepare the budget for fiscal year 2025. The party's new leadership will be officially activated on September 30, speeding up preparations for the election. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of this election for Japan's political future.