Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party leader announces next election dates

September 30, 2024_ Shigeru Ishiba, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, announced that the next House of Representatives election will...

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party leader announces next election dates
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ Shigeru Ishiba, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, announced that the next House of Representatives election will be held from October 15 to 27, 2024. Ishiba, who will take office as Prime Minister on October 1, plans to dissolve the House on October 9 to ensure a timely election. This strategy is aimed at taking advantage of the new government's high approval rating and ensuring sufficient time to prepare the budget for fiscal year 2025. The party's new leadership will be officially activated on September 30, speeding up preparations for the election. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of this election for Japan's political future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
next House of Representatives approval rating the House on office as Prime Minister
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza