Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Japan: Liberal Democratic Party leadership race heats up with public debate

September 15, 2024_ The public debate among candidates for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan featured nine contenders,...

15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 15, 2024_ The public debate among candidates for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan featured nine contenders, who addressed issues that are crucial to the party's future. Among the issues discussed, the lack of transparency in the management of finances and recent allegations of slush funds were not explored in depth, raising concerns among voters. The candidates presented their visions for Japan, seeking to gain support ahead of internal elections. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. The debate took place amid rising political tension, with the candidates seeking to distinguish themselves at a crucial time for the party, which has governed Japan for much of the past few decades.

