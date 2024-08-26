Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party leadership race intensifies with three leading candidates

August 26, 2024_ The race for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan is heating up, with three leading candidates: Shigeru Ishiba, Taro Kono and Shinjiro Koizumi, former allies now rivals. Ishiba officially announced his candidacy during a visit to a shrine in his hometown of Tottori, while Koizumi and Kono are preparing to do the same. The three politicians, known as the "Koishikawa Alliance", had joined forces in the previous leadership race in 2021, but are now vying to succeed Fumio Kishida. The source of this news is ntv.co.jp. The race is taking place against a backdrop of growing pressure on the party, with the need for renewal and to address current political challenges.

