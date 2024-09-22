Japan: Liberal Democratic Party leadership race intensifies

September 21, 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold its presidential election on September 27, with a record nine candidates in the running. The race is being affected by the recent crisis in the government of Fumio Kishida, who announced he would not run, leaving the party in a state of uncertainty. Experts warn that the candidates have not presented clear proposals on how to address current challenges, such as rice shortages and climate change, raising concerns among voters. The source of this analysis is tokyo-np.co.jp. The election is a crucial moment for the LDP, which must demonstrate that it can respond to public expectations to avoid a further decline in political confidence.