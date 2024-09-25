Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Japan: Liberal Democratic Party Presidential Elections in Crucial Phase

September 25, 2024_ The election for the president of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan is approaching, with FNN analysis showing Ishiba has an...

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party Presidential Elections in Crucial Phase
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ The election for the president of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan is approaching, with FNN analysis showing Ishiba has an advantage among party members. Ishiba, along with Takai and Koizumi, are fighting a tight race, with Koizumi leading among members of parliament. However, around 40 members have not yet decided their votes, making the situation uncertain. The competition is intensifying, with Ishiba gaining support nationwide, while Takai and Koizumi are competing for votes in specific regions. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The election is crucial for the future of the party, which plays a significant role in Japanese politics.

