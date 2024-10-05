Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Liberal Democratic Party supports members involved in financial scandals
05 ottobre 2024
October 5, 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan has decided to confirm the candidacies of members involved in illegal financing scandals. This choice is aimed at maintaining unity within the party, despite the controversies. The decision was made to avoid internal divisions and ensure a cohesive political strategy. The party, which is one of the major political players in Japan, is trying to address challenges related to its reputation. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The Liberal Democratic Party, founded in 1955, has dominated Japanese politics for most of its history.

