Japan: Liberal Democratic Party unveils its platform for House of Representatives election

October 10, 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has announced its election platform for the House of Representatives elections, which will be held on October 27, 2024. The party is committed to restoring the trust lost due to an illegal funding scandal, declaring that it wants to become a party that strictly follows the rules. However, the LDP has remained ambiguous regarding the proposal to abolish funding for political activities, only mentioning a possible abolition in the future. No detailed information has been provided about the truth behind the controversial events that have affected the party. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The House of Representatives elections are an important opportunity for the LDP to regain the trust of voters and demonstrate its commitment to transparency and political integrity.