Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party unveils its platform for House of Representatives election

October 10, 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has announced its election platform for the House of Representatives elections, which will be...

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party unveils its platform for House of Representatives election
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has announced its election platform for the House of Representatives elections, which will be held on October 27, 2024. The party is committed to restoring the trust lost due to an illegal funding scandal, declaring that it wants to become a party that strictly follows the rules. However, the LDP has remained ambiguous regarding the proposal to abolish funding for political activities, only mentioning a possible abolition in the future. No detailed information has been provided about the truth behind the controversial events that have affected the party. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The House of Representatives elections are an important opportunity for the LDP to regain the trust of voters and demonstrate its commitment to transparency and political integrity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The news is reported by House of Representatives elections platform House of Representatives
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza