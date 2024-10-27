October 26, 2024_ Renowned Florentine tailor LIVERANO & LIVERANO announces a trunk show in Tokyo, scheduled for November 2024, after a six-month absence. This event represents a unique opportunity for Japanese fashion enthusiasts to discover the art of Italian tailoring, characterized by meticulous attention to detail and quality of materials. LIVERANO & LIVERANO is known for its classic and refined style, which has made Florence a center of excellence in the fashion industry. The event promises to attract customers and fashionistas, highlighting the influence of the Italian tailoring tradition in Japan, as reported by otokomaeken.com. The Florentine tailoring, with its long history and prestige, continues to represent a cultural bridge between Italy and Japan, celebrating elegance and craftsmanship.