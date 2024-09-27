Japan: Loro Piana launches a new denim collection in collaboration with Japanese experts

September 26, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Loro Piana has presented a new denim collection, the result of a collaboration with Japanese denim experts. This collection includes innovative materials such as 'Cash Denim', a fabric that combines denim and cashmere, and 'Denim Flower', made with organic Californian cotton. The synergy between Italian craftsmanship and Japanese traditions has created high-quality garments, perfect for an elegant and contemporary lifestyle. The news was reported by marieclairejapon.com. Loro Piana continues to stand out for its use of premium materials and its dedication to innovation in the fashion industry.