Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Loro Piana launches a new denim collection in collaboration with Japanese experts

September 26, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Loro Piana has presented a new denim collection, the result of a collaboration with Japanese denim experts....

Japan: Loro Piana launches a new denim collection in collaboration with Japanese experts
27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Loro Piana has presented a new denim collection, the result of a collaboration with Japanese denim experts. This collection includes innovative materials such as 'Cash Denim', a fabric that combines denim and cashmere, and 'Denim Flower', made with organic Californian cotton. The synergy between Italian craftsmanship and Japanese traditions has created high-quality garments, perfect for an elegant and contemporary lifestyle. The news was reported by marieclairejapon.com. Loro Piana continues to stand out for its use of premium materials and its dedication to innovation in the fashion industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
denim collaborazione collaboration loro Piana launches
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza