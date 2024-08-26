Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Loro Piana presents the capsule collection 'Loro Denim' inspired by Japanese denim

August 26, 2024_ Loro Piana has launched the capsule collection 'Loro Denim', which combines Italian craftsmanship with Japanese innovation in the...

Japan: Loro Piana presents the capsule collection 'Loro Denim' inspired by Japanese denim
26 agosto 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ Loro Piana has launched the capsule collection 'Loro Denim', which combines Italian craftsmanship with Japanese innovation in the denim sector. This collection features elegant and timeless pieces, made with innovative materials such as Cash Denim®, the result of the collaboration between Piedmontese artisans and Japanese specialists. The pieces, characterized by modern lines and a comfortable fit, are perfect to be combined with the Loro Piana cashmere knitwear collection. The news was reported by fashiontrend.jp, highlighting the importance of the synergy between Italy and Japan in the world of fashion. The capsule collection will be available in a pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku and Hankyu Umeda, offering a unique experience to Japanese customers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
capsule collection pillola capsula Loro Denim
Vedi anche
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza