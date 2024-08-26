Japan: Loro Piana presents the capsule collection 'Loro Denim' inspired by Japanese denim

August 26, 2024_ Loro Piana has launched the capsule collection 'Loro Denim', which combines Italian craftsmanship with Japanese innovation in the denim sector. This collection features elegant and timeless pieces, made with innovative materials such as Cash Denim®, the result of the collaboration between Piedmontese artisans and Japanese specialists. The pieces, characterized by modern lines and a comfortable fit, are perfect to be combined with the Loro Piana cashmere knitwear collection. The news was reported by fashiontrend.jp, highlighting the importance of the synergy between Italy and Japan in the world of fashion. The capsule collection will be available in a pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku and Hankyu Umeda, offering a unique experience to Japanese customers.