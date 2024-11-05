Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Lower House Elections Mark Political Turnaround with Constitutional Democratic Party Victory

November 5, 2024_ In the recent House of Representatives elections, the coalition government between the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito...

Japan: Lower House Elections Mark Political Turnaround with Constitutional Democratic Party Victory
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ In the recent House of Representatives elections, the coalition government between the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito suffered a heavy defeat, while the Constitutional Democratic Party achieved considerable success. A central theme of the campaign was improving wages to counter rising prices, but proposals from all parties were criticized for their lack of concreteness. In addition, the Citizens' Democratic Party raised concerns about a significant reduction in tax revenues, highlighting the need for structural reforms in the small and medium-sized business sector. The source of this news is sankei.com. The elections highlighted the economic challenges facing Japan, particularly in terms of productivity and wage policies.

in Evidenza