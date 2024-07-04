Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Japan: Magniflex supplies its flagship model to a luxury hotel in Tokyo

3 July 2024_ Italian mattress brand Magniflex has supplied its flagship model, 'Commedatore', to the luxury 'Fushi' hotel in Akiruno, Tokyo. The...

04 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
3 July 2024_ Italian mattress brand Magniflex has supplied its flagship model, 'Commedatore', to the luxury 'Fushi' hotel in Akiruno, Tokyo. The hotel, located in the picturesque Akikawa Valley, is known for its exclusivity and attention to detail, offering a unique experience to its guests. The 'Commedatore' mattress was chosen for its superior quality and exceptional comfort, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the brand. Magniflex, founded near Florence in 1962, is renowned for its innovative and environmentally friendly products. Jiji.com reports it. The 'Fushi' hotel stands out for its prime location and high-level hospitality, making it an ideal destination for those seeking an escape from the urban frenzy.

