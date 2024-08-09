Japan: Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Miyazaki, Tsunami Warning Issued

August 8, 2024_ A magnitude 6.0 earthquake centered in the Hyuga Sea has struck Miyazaki Prefecture, causing panic among residents and the issuance of a tsunami warning. The tremors were felt intensely, causing damage to buildings and landslides in several areas, but no serious injuries have been reported so far. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and have initiated emergency measures to ensure the safety of citizens. The news was reported by mainichi.jp. The prefectures of Miyazaki and Kagoshima, which were hit by the quake, are known for their seismic activity, being located along the Nankai Trough subduction zone.