Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Miyazaki, Tsunami Warning Issued

August 8, 2024_ A magnitude 6.0 earthquake centered in the Hyuga Sea has struck Miyazaki Prefecture, causing panic among residents and the issuance...

Japan: Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Miyazaki, Tsunami Warning Issued
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 8, 2024_ A magnitude 6.0 earthquake centered in the Hyuga Sea has struck Miyazaki Prefecture, causing panic among residents and the issuance of a tsunami warning. The tremors were felt intensely, causing damage to buildings and landslides in several areas, but no serious injuries have been reported so far. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and have initiated emergency measures to ensure the safety of citizens. The news was reported by mainichi.jp. The prefectures of Miyazaki and Kagoshima, which were hit by the quake, are known for their seismic activity, being located along the Nankai Trough subduction zone.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities struck Miyazaki Prefecture tsunami Warning Issued authorities
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza