Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
12:59
Japan: Major survey launched on freelance workers to improve their protection

September 15, 2024_ Japan has announced the launch of a large-scale survey to better understand the situation of freelance workers and ensure their...

15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ Japan has announced the launch of a large-scale survey to better understand the situation of freelance workers and ensure their protection from potential problems. This initiative, which will also involve the new Competition Commission, aims to collect data and information useful for addressing the difficulties these professionals face in the labor market. The survey will focus on various aspects, including working conditions and issues related to contracts. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This initiative is an important step for Japan, where the number of freelance workers is constantly increasing, and reflects the growing attention to workers' rights in a changing economic environment.

Tag
Giappone survey inchiesta ispezione
