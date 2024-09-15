Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Japan: Mamma Lampre. Brings the Taste of Florence to Asagaya

September 14, 2024_ Yoshinoya Holdings announced the opening of a new restaurant specializing in 'lampredotto', a typical dish from Florence, in...

Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ Yoshinoya Holdings announced the opening of a new restaurant specializing in 'lampredotto', a typical dish from Florence, in Japan. The restaurant, called Mamma Lampre., is run by Emi, known as 'Lampre-sister', who learned her culinary skills directly in Italy. The restaurant represents one of the few opportunities in Japan to taste authentic Florentine dishes, prepared with fresh ingredients and traditional recipes. The news was reported by atpress.ne.jp. Mamma Lampre. is located in Asagaya, Tokyo, and offers a dining experience that celebrates the gastronomic culture of Tuscany, with dishes such as lampredotto served with rosetta bread and Tuscan salad.

