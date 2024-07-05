Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
Japan: Måneskin releases live album exclusive to the Japanese market

4 July 2024_ The Italian rock band Måneskin has announced the release of an exclusive live album for the Japanese market, entitled 'Live in Japan -...

05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

4 July 2024_ The Italian rock band Måneskin has announced the release of an exclusive live album for the Japanese market, entitled 'Live in Japan - Rush! World Tour'. The album, which will only be available in CD format, will be released on July 31, 2024 and will include 23 tracks recorded during their Japan tour in 2023. The special package also includes a 'choir guide' for fans, a full-color booklet , stickers with the band's logo in kanji and a replica of the tour setlist. All content was supervised by the band's Italian team, reflecting the group's strong connection with Japan. Amass.jp reports it. This exclusive release highlights the importance of the Japanese market to Måneskin and their desire to connect with Japanese fans.

in Evidenza