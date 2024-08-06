Japan: Måneskin visits for Summer Sonic with a special illustration by Hajime Isayama

05 August 2024_ The Italian rock band Måneskin will be in Japan for the Summer Sonic festival, and to celebrate the event, the famous cartoonist Hajime Isayama, known for his work 'Attack on Titan', has created an illustration portraying the members of the band in giant version. The illustration was published on the occasion of their visit, underlining the cultural importance of the event. Måneskin and Isayama also made enthusiastic comments regarding the collaboration, highlighting the connection between music and art. The news was reported by amass.jp, demonstrating the Japanese interest in Italian musical culture. The Summer Sonic festival, which will take place in Tokyo and Osaka, represents an important platform for international artists and an opportunity for the Japanese public to discover contemporary Italian music.