Japan: Markets in turmoil after the Bank of Japan raised rates

08 August 2024_ One week after the Bank of Japan announced an interest rate increase, markets continue to show signs of instability. Concerns about a possible economic recession in the United States have contributed to significant fluctuations in the Nikkei and the yen exchange rate. An in-depth program on BSテレ東, featuring industry experts, will explore the impact of this 'Ueda shock' on corporate performance and the prospects for further rate increases. The source of this news is nikkei.com. The analysis will also focus on the competitiveness of Japanese AI models in the global context.