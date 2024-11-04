Japan: Marni launches an exclusive collaboration with G-SHOCK for a unique watch

November 3, 2024_ Marni, the well-known Italian fashion brand, has announced the launch of a collaboration watch with G-SHOCK, titled "GMD-S5610MA-7ER", which combines Marni's cutting-edge design with G-SHOCK's iconic silhouette. This watch features a graphic pattern made with a hand-painted logo in white, black and red, applied to the case, bezel, strap and box, highlighting the creativity of both brands. Featuring shock resistance, 20 atmosphere water resistance and numerous useful functions, the model will be available in a limited edition starting November 6, 2024. The news was reported by numero.jp, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between an Italian brand and a Japanese technology icon. This launch represents a perfect combination of fashion and innovation, attracting the attention of fans of both brands.