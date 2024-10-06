Japan: Marni presents the pop-up store 'Marni Market' in Shinjuku with the Christmas collection

October 5, 2024_ Marni, the well-known Italian fashion brand, will open a pop-up store called 'Marni Market' at Takashimaya Shinjuku from October 9 to 15, 2024. During this event, some items from the 'Natale Collection' will be available for the first time, including iconic bags such as the 'Mini Bucket Bag' and the 'Hexagon Basket Bag', which recall the Italian festive aesthetic. In addition, the pop-up will offer a selection of accessories and unique items, all featuring distinctive designs and bright colors, typical of Marni's style. The news was reported by wwdjapan.com. This event is a great opportunity for fans of the brand to explore the latest creations of Marni, a symbol of contemporary Italian fashion.