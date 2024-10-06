Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Marni presents the pop-up store 'Marni Market' in Shinjuku with the Christmas collection

October 5, 2024_ Marni, the well-known Italian fashion brand, will open a pop-up store called 'Marni Market' at Takashimaya Shinjuku from October 9...

Japan: Marni presents the pop-up store 'Marni Market' in Shinjuku with the Christmas collection
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ Marni, the well-known Italian fashion brand, will open a pop-up store called 'Marni Market' at Takashimaya Shinjuku from October 9 to 15, 2024. During this event, some items from the 'Natale Collection' will be available for the first time, including iconic bags such as the 'Mini Bucket Bag' and the 'Hexagon Basket Bag', which recall the Italian festive aesthetic. In addition, the pop-up will offer a selection of accessories and unique items, all featuring distinctive designs and bright colors, typical of Marni's style. The news was reported by wwdjapan.com. This event is a great opportunity for fans of the brand to explore the latest creations of Marni, a symbol of contemporary Italian fashion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Marni Market fashion brand pop up store called Marni presents
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza