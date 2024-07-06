Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Maserati inaugurates the first showroom with a new concept in Tokyo

6 July 2024_ Maserati Japan inaugurated its first showroom in Tokyo, in the Meguro district, adopting a new global concept. The store design,...

Japan: Maserati inaugurates the first showroom with a new concept in Tokyo
06 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

6 July 2024_ Maserati Japan inaugurated its first showroom in Tokyo, in the Meguro district, adopting a new global concept. The store design, developed in collaboration with Centro Stile Maserati and experiential design company Eight Inc., offers a unique and luxurious shopping experience. The new space, reminiscent of an art gallery, allows customers to explore the customizable details of Maserati cars, such as the MC20 model. The opening ceremony saw the participation of Luca Delfino, Global Chief Commercial Officer of Maserati, and Takayuki Kimura, CEO of Maserati Japan. The website response.jp reports it. The new showroom represents an important step for Maserati in Japan, with further openings planned in Shinsaibashi and Yokohama in the coming months.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Giappone Maserati Japan idea Tokyo to
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza