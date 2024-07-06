Japan: Maserati inaugurates the first showroom with a new concept in Tokyo

6 July 2024_ Maserati Japan inaugurated its first showroom in Tokyo, in the Meguro district, adopting a new global concept. The store design, developed in collaboration with Centro Stile Maserati and experiential design company Eight Inc., offers a unique and luxurious shopping experience. The new space, reminiscent of an art gallery, allows customers to explore the customizable details of Maserati cars, such as the MC20 model. The opening ceremony saw the participation of Luca Delfino, Global Chief Commercial Officer of Maserati, and Takayuki Kimura, CEO of Maserati Japan. The website response.jp reports it. The new showroom represents an important step for Maserati in Japan, with further openings planned in Shinsaibashi and Yokohama in the coming months.