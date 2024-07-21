Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Japan: Maserati inaugurates the first store with a new concept in Tokyo

21 July 2024_ Maserati Japan inaugurated the first store in Japan with the new global concept in Meguro, Tokyo, managed by the official dealer SKY...

21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
21 July 2024_ Maserati Japan inaugurated the first store in Japan with the new global concept in Meguro, Tokyo, managed by the official dealer SKY GROUP/Trident Italia. The store, renovated on July 6, 2024, offers an experience of Italian luxury and innovative craftsmanship, thanks to a collaboration with Eight Inc. of New York. The opening ceremony was attended by Luca Delfino, Global Chief Commercial Officer of Maserati, and Takayuki Kimura, CEO of Maserati Japan, along with other executives. The new store allows customers to customize their Maserati sports cars, expressing their creativity and passion. Dime.jp reports it. The Meguro store is the first of a series of openings planned in Japan, with upcoming openings in Shinsaibashi and Yokohama.

