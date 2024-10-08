Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Michele De Lucchi Exhibition Celebrates Italian Architecture in Tokyo

October 8, 2024_ The exhibition "Roppongi Rokkyo: The Six Houses of Michele De Lucchi" is currently underway at 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT in Tokyo, until...

Japan: Michele De Lucchi Exhibition Celebrates Italian Architecture in Tokyo
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 8, 2024_ The exhibition "Roppongi Rokkyo: The Six Houses of Michele De Lucchi" is currently underway at 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT in Tokyo, until October 14, 2024. The Italian architect, known for his projects ranging from cultural buildings to private residences, presents six works from his "Loggia" series, which explore the concept of space between interior and exterior. De Lucchi, who also designed the famous 'Tromeo' chandelier for Olivetti, emphasizes the importance of a new architectural vision that integrates nature and the urban environment. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian architecture in Japan and the interest in cultural dialogue between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
design SIGHT in Tokyo exhibition Roppongi Rokkyo The Six Houses of Michele De Lucchi currently underway at Roppongi Rokkyo The Six Houses of Michele De Lucchi
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza