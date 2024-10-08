Japan: Michele De Lucchi Exhibition Celebrates Italian Architecture in Tokyo

October 8, 2024_ The exhibition "Roppongi Rokkyo: The Six Houses of Michele De Lucchi" is currently underway at 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT in Tokyo, until October 14, 2024. The Italian architect, known for his projects ranging from cultural buildings to private residences, presents six works from his "Loggia" series, which explore the concept of space between interior and exterior. De Lucchi, who also designed the famous 'Tromeo' chandelier for Olivetti, emphasizes the importance of a new architectural vision that integrates nature and the urban environment. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian architecture in Japan and the interest in cultural dialogue between the two countries.