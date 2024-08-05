Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: MIE LIZ IA launches an Instagram campaign with STYLE BREAD to promote Italian honey and breads

August 5, 2024_ Italian organic honey brand MIE LIZ IA has partnered with STYLE BREAD, a Japanese company specializing in frozen buns, for an...

Japan: MIE LIZ IA launches an Instagram campaign with STYLE BREAD to promote Italian honey and breads
05 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 5, 2024_ Italian organic honey brand MIE LIZ IA has partnered with STYLE BREAD, a Japanese company specializing in frozen buns, for an Instagram campaign from August 2 to 8, 2024. During the initiative, five lucky winners they will receive a set consisting of four varieties of sandwiches and three types of organic honey. MIE LIZ IA, distributed by the Japanese company Nichi-Futsu Boeki, offers a selection of unique honeys, including orange honey and black truffle honey, perfect for accompanying STYLE BREAD sandwiches. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp and underlines the Japanese interest in high quality Italian food products.

