Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Japan: Military collaboration with Italy for joint exercises

27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
June 26, 2024_ The air forces of France, Germany and Spain will visit Japan next month for joint exercises with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara announced. Meanwhile, in Rome, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said the Italian navy and air force will carry out joint training with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces in August. These initiatives reflect the growing commitment of European states to the Indo-Pacific region, with the aim of strengthening defense cooperation with Japan. Crosetto also announced that the Italian aircraft carrier Cavour will make its first visit to Japan at the end of August, with modern F-35 stealth fighters participating in the exercises. japantoday.com reports it. This collaboration is part of an action plan agreed between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni to strengthen cooperation in seven areas, including defense.

in Evidenza