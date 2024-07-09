Japan: Minamata, the review of certifications proceeds slowly

July 9, 2024_ The Minamata disease certification review process is encountering difficulties and delays. Minamata disease is a serious form of mercury poisoning that has affected the population of the city of Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, since the 1950s. The victims and their families are struggling to obtain official recognition and compensation. However, Japanese authorities are struggling to agree on the modalities of the review. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The situation continues to generate tensions between the parties involved, with requests for greater transparency and speed in the process.