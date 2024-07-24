Japan: Minimum wage expected to increase in 2024

July 24, 2024_ Japan's Minimum Wage Advisory Committee has begun the final stages of discussions to establish a regional minimum wage increase for 2024, setting a national average target of around 1,050 yen per hour. This would represent an increase of more than 90 yen over last year's amount, which was 961 yen. The decision comes amid growing pressure for a significant increase in the minimum wage due to rising prices. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Raising the minimum wage is a crucial issue in Japan, where the cost of living continues to rise, raising concerns among workers and unions.