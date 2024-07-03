Japan: Ministry of Defense announces policies on the use of AI

July 2, 2024_ The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced its first basic policy for the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The policy identifies seven key areas for the application of AI, including target detection and identification. The aim is to improve defense capabilities and address personnel shortages, taking into account concerns about trust in AI. An overall strategy to strengthen cybersecurity skills was also presented. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. This initiative represents a significant step towards integrating AI into Japan's defense operations.