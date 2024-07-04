Japan: Ministry of Health expects 20% population reduction within 33 years

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:30
04 luglio 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
July 4, 2024_ The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has published a demographic forecast indicating a 20% reduction in the population within the next 33 years. This significant decline is attributed to a declining birth rate and an aging population. Authorities are considering measures to address the economic and social consequences of this trend. Population reduction could have significant impacts on various sectors, including the labor market and the pension system. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. Demographic forecasts are crucial for planning future policies and ensuring the sustainability of the country.

