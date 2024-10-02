Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
12:46
Japan: Mirko Buffini presents his collection in Tokyo with an exclusive event

October 1, 2024_ Mirko Buffini, founder of the Italian brand MIRKO BUFFINI FIRENZE, will be in Japan from October 16 to 22, 2024 to attend the "Salon...

Japan: Mirko Buffini presents his collection in Tokyo with an exclusive event
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 1, 2024_ Mirko Buffini, founder of the Italian brand MIRKO BUFFINI FIRENZE, will be in Japan from October 16 to 22, 2024 to attend the "Salon de Parfum 2024" event at Isetan Shinjuku. During the event, Buffini will offer personalized perfume consultations and hold autograph sessions, while also introducing the new perfume FÛGA, created in collaboration with the famous perfumer Bertrand Duchaufour. In addition, the perfume "PONY BOY" by the Scottish brand JORUM STUDIO, which recently debuted in Japan, will be previewed. The news was reported by news.toremaga.com. This event represents an important opportunity to celebrate Italian excellence in the perfumery sector and strengthen the cultural ties between Italy and Japan.

