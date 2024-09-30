Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Japan: Mirko Buffini presents his collection in Tokyo with an exclusive event
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ Mirko Buffini, founder of the Italian brand Mirko Buffini Firenze, will be in Japan from October 16 to 22, 2024 to attend the 'Salon de Parfum 2024' at Isetan Shinjuku. During the event, Buffini will offer personalized perfume consultations and sign autographs for customers who purchase products from his brand. In addition, the perfume 'Pony Boy' from the Scottish Odyssey collection by Scottish brand Jorum Studio will be previewed. The event, which celebrates the art of perfumery, is an important opportunity to promote Italian olfactory culture in Japan, as reported by jiji.com. The event also includes the launch of an exclusive perfume, FÛGA, created in collaboration with famous perfumer Bertrand Duchaufour, which celebrates Japanese beauty and culture.

