Japan: Mitsubishi Estate Real Estate Services Aims to Become Strategic Partner in Corporate Real Estate

September 19, 2024_ Mitsubishi Estate Real Estate Services has launched a project to improve its real estate services for businesses, responding to a growing demand for customized solutions. The company has created a working group to develop proposals that focus on customer satisfaction and building long-term relationships. Despite the market challenges, the company has seen a significant increase in inquiries and transactions, highlighting the effectiveness of its new strategy. The source of this news is mainichi.jp. Mitsubishi Estate is a major Japanese real estate group, known for its activities in the commercial and residential real estate sectors.