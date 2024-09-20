Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato:
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Mitsubishi Estate Real Estate Services Aims to Become Strategic Partner in Corporate Real Estate

September 19, 2024_ Mitsubishi Estate Real Estate Services has launched a project to improve its real estate services for businesses, responding to a...

Japan: Mitsubishi Estate Real Estate Services Aims to Become Strategic Partner in Corporate Real Estate
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ Mitsubishi Estate Real Estate Services has launched a project to improve its real estate services for businesses, responding to a growing demand for customized solutions. The company has created a working group to develop proposals that focus on customer satisfaction and building long-term relationships. Despite the market challenges, the company has seen a significant increase in inquiries and transactions, highlighting the effectiveness of its new strategy. The source of this news is mainichi.jp. Mitsubishi Estate is a major Japanese real estate group, known for its activities in the commercial and residential real estate sectors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
real estate residential real estate Mitsubishi Estate mainichi.jp. Mitsubishi Estate
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza