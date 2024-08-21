Japan: Miura Region Electric Mobility and Sustainability Initiative

August 21, 2024_ Starting August 26, 2024, the Miura region in Japan will launch a campaign to promote the use of electric vehicles and electric scooters, in collaboration with Keikyu Corporation and Sunautas. The initiative involves the distribution of coupons for free experiences using small electric vehicles and scooters, with the aim of reducing environmental impact and improving local mobility. In addition, coworking spaces will be involved to encourage the use of these sustainable means of transportation among residents and visitors. The news was reported by mainichi.jp. This project is part of Kanagawa Prefecture's decarbonization strategy, aimed at solving local problems such as traffic and promoting a greener lifestyle.