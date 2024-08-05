Japan: Mixed judo team expresses desire for support after criticism on social media

04 August 2024_ The Japanese mixed judo team, silver medalists at the Paris Olympics, held a press conference in Paris, addressing criticism received on social media during the tournament. Judoka Abe Shi, who suffered an emotional defeat, asked for words of encouragement, underlining the importance of support in difficult times. The Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) has announced that it will consider legal measures against offensive comments. The conference highlighted the pressure athletes face and the need for a supportive environment, asahi.com reported. The JOC, the body that manages Olympic activities in Japan, has already started discussions on how to tackle cyberbullying in the world of sport.