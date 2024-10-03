Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Japan: Miyagi Promotes Japanese Sake in Italy and Spain

October 3, 2024_ Miyagi Prefecture has launched a series of events to promote Japanese sake in Italy, with a particular focus on Milan and Rome, and...

Japan: Miyagi Promotes Japanese Sake in Italy and Spain
03 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 3, 2024_ Miyagi Prefecture has launched a series of events to promote Japanese sake in Italy, with a particular focus on Milan and Rome, and in Spain, in Valencia. Through online seminars and tasting events, local restaurateurs and sommeliers will be able to discover the characteristics of Miyagi sake and its potential in combination with local cuisine. In particular, an innovative event dedicated to sake-based cocktails will be held in Milan, an initiative that marks an important step for the export of this Japanese product to Europe. The news is reported by pref.miyagi.jp. These events represent a unique opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Japan and Italy, celebrating the gastronomic tradition of both countries.

