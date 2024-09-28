Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Japan: Model Matsushima Hana talks about her experience in Milan during Fashion Week

September 28, 2024_ Japanese model Matsushima Hana shared a detailed photo diary of her first visit to Milan for the Spring/Summer 2025 collection....

Japan: Model Matsushima Hana talks about her experience in Milan during Fashion Week
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ Japanese model Matsushima Hana shared a detailed photo diary of her first visit to Milan for the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. During her stay, she attended fittings at the famous Italian brand Max Mara and enjoyed typical dishes such as pasta and pizza at renowned restaurants. Hana also visited the historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and went shopping at the Prada boutique, immersing herself in Milanese culture and art. The source of this news is vogue.co.jp. Her experience highlights the attraction of Milan as the capital of Italian fashion and gastronomy, attracting visitors from all over the world.

