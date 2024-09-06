Japan: Mogi Toshimitsu announces candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party presidency

September 6, 2024_ Mogi Toshimitsu, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, has officially announced his candidacy for the party presidency. Despite his low approval rating, with only 1.8% support according to a recent poll, Mogi has proposed measures such as suspending taxes and canceling funding for political activities. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who is also struggling, has called a meeting to discuss the reactivation of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. The current political situation in Japan is characterized by uncertainty and challenges, with the party trying to renew itself ahead of the upcoming elections.