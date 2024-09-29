Japan: Moriama elected new secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party

September 29, 2024_ Moriama has been selected as the new secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan, drawing widespread attention from both inside and outside the party. Following his election, he said he was committed to strengthening the party's unity and earning the trust of the Japanese people. His appointment is seen as an important step for the LDP as it seeks to consolidate its support in a complex political environment. Moriama vowed to devote himself fully to these goals, highlighting his determination to lead the party to a better future. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The Liberal Democratic Party is one of the major political parties in Japan, known for its long history of governing and its central role in Japanese politics.