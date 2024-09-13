Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Japan: 'My Number License' Coming Soon, Combining ID Card and Driving License

September 13, 2024_ The Japanese government has announced the introduction of the 'My Number License', a document that combines the national identity...

Japan: 'My Number License' Coming Soon, Combining ID Card and Driving License
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The Japanese government has announced the introduction of the 'My Number License', a document that combines the national identity card, known as the My Number Card, and the driver's license. The issuance of this new document will begin on March 24, 2025, with the aim of simplifying the identification of citizens. It is expected that the fee for renewing the license will be lower than the current one, making the process more affordable. This initiative aims to improve the efficiency of public services and make the daily life of Japanese citizens easier. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The 'My Number Card' is a basic document in Japan, used for various government services and personal identification.

