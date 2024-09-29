Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: N21 reopens its store in Kyoto with a touch of Italian elegance

September 28, 2024_ Italian fashion brand N21, founded by designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua, reopened its store at Takashimaya in Kyoto on September 27,...

Japan: N21 reopens its store in Kyoto with a touch of Italian elegance
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ Italian fashion brand N21, founded by designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua, reopened its store at Takashimaya in Kyoto on September 27, 2024, following a renovation that improved the atmosphere. The new space offers a more open shopping experience, reflecting the creative vision of Dell'Acqua, who is known for his signature style that combines elegance and sportiness. The Fall/Winter 2024 collection features a sophisticated color palette, with pieces suitable for different occasions, and includes exclusive items available only at the Kyoto store. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in Japan and the importance of N21 in the contemporary fashion scene. The store also offers a limited-edition sweater, celebrating Italian design and craftsmanship.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at Takashimaya store Italian fashion
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza