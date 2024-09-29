Japan: N21 reopens its store in Kyoto with a touch of Italian elegance

September 28, 2024_ Italian fashion brand N21, founded by designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua, reopened its store at Takashimaya in Kyoto on September 27, 2024, following a renovation that improved the atmosphere. The new space offers a more open shopping experience, reflecting the creative vision of Dell'Acqua, who is known for his signature style that combines elegance and sportiness. The Fall/Winter 2024 collection features a sophisticated color palette, with pieces suitable for different occasions, and includes exclusive items available only at the Kyoto store. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in Japan and the importance of N21 in the contemporary fashion scene. The store also offers a limited-edition sweater, celebrating Italian design and craftsmanship.